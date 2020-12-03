Multiple people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Hancock County

Stock image

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Lower Bay Road in Lakeshore, Hancock County Deputy Emergency Management Director John Albert told the Sun Herald.

The Jaws of Life were needed to free people inside at least one vehicle, he said.

At least one passenger was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

This is a breaking news story and the Sun Herald will update with more information as it becomes available.

