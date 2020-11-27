Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Hancock County

Louisiana driver dies just inside Mississippi line

A driver from Louisiana died Friday morning just inside the Mississippi line in Hancock County.

State troopers responded at 7:16 a.m. to mile marker 3, which is near the exit to Stennis Space Center.

The driver was traveling west toward Louisiana and apparently left the road, traveled into the center median and struck a tree, troopers report.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the report says. The passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers said the driver and passenger are not related.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The traffic crash is under investigation by MHP.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service