Louisiana driver dies just inside Mississippi line

A driver from Louisiana died Friday morning just inside the Mississippi line in Hancock County.

State troopers responded at 7:16 a.m. to mile marker 3, which is near the exit to Stennis Space Center.

The driver was traveling west toward Louisiana and apparently left the road, traveled into the center median and struck a tree, troopers report.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the report says. The passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers said the driver and passenger are not related.

The traffic crash is under investigation by MHP.