Infinity Science Center will temporarily close in the new year because of COVID-19

Infinity Science Center in Hancock County will be open on the weekends only in December and will close from Jan. 1 through March in hopes of reopening when a vaccine is available, Fred Haise confirmed Wednesday to the Sun Herald.

“Hopefully we will be able to do a reopening on April 1,” said Haise, a Biloxi native and Apollo 13 astronaut.

He helped get the science museum built and serves on the board.

Attendance is down at Infinity and most other museums and attractions because of the coronavirus.

Haise said he talked to staff at other space museums nationwide. Those that are staying open have funding from the city where they are located or get funding through a university, he said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant at Infinity will shut down this week.

It took more than 15 years to get funding to build Infinity and its displays.

“We have a good show and activities for people and it provides learning,” Haise said.

They also put together an excellent staff, he said, and they will have to be laid off during this coronavirus closure.