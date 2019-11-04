You can meet Jesmyn Ward, award-winning author from DeLisle, at this Coast event

An award-winning writer from South Mississippi will be speaking at a Hancock County event to celebrate the arts.

DeLisle native Jesmyn Ward is one of the authors presenting at the Homegrown Literary and Arts Exchange at the Hancock Performing Arts Center. The two day event is held Nov. 22-23.

Ward’s free lecture, book reading and Q&A book signing will starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 23.

Ward is a two-time National Book Award winner for “Sing, Unburied, Sing” (2017) and “Salvage the Bones” (2011). She was also a recipient of the MacArthur Foundation’s “genius grant” for her work.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For the full list of presenters and event schedule, go to Eventbrite.com