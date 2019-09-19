Coroner identifies Gulfport woman, Saucier man in fatal Hancock County wreck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Hancock County.

The wreck occurred about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on Mississippi 603 near Hoda Road, according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol news release.

Officials say a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling southbound on Mississippi 603 when a Chevrolet pickup truck heading north crossed the center line and hit the Grand Marquis head-on, according to MHP.

The driver of the Grand Marquis, Cheryl Williams, 64, was pronounced dead on the scene, said Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The driver of the pickup truck was flown to a New Orleans hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died, Faulk said.

The Chevrolet driver has been identified as Layton Gipson, 33, of Saucier.

The wreck is under investigation.