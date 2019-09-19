Hancock County
Coroner identifies Gulfport woman, Saucier man in fatal Hancock County wreck
Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Hancock County.
The wreck occurred about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on Mississippi 603 near Hoda Road, according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol news release.
Officials say a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling southbound on Mississippi 603 when a Chevrolet pickup truck heading north crossed the center line and hit the Grand Marquis head-on, according to MHP.
The driver of the Grand Marquis, Cheryl Williams, 64, was pronounced dead on the scene, said Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk.
The driver of the pickup truck was flown to a New Orleans hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died, Faulk said.
The Chevrolet driver has been identified as Layton Gipson, 33, of Saucier.
The wreck is under investigation.
