Hancock County ‘He trying to run.’ This police chase believed to be last sighting of Brennan Simolke September 17, 2019 06:55 PM

Brandon Powell was driving on I-10 East when a police chase ensued. Powell started filming on his phone as the chase ended along the side of the interstate. The end of the chase is believed to be the last sighting of Waveland native Brennan Simolke.