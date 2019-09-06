Man involved in distribution of weed vape pens at Hancock High arrested, deputies say

These are the differences between CBD, THC oils CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more.

A man is behind bars after deputies say they found more than 200 THC vape cartridges, marijuana and other drugs in his home, according to a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies visited the home of Matthew John Ford, 35, to serve an arrest warrant for misdemeanor domestic violence.

But when Ford opened the door, deputies say they smelled a “strong odor” identified as raw marijuana and other narcotics, according to the release.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant and found a marijuana-growing operation including live marijuana plants and several ounces of processed marijuana, over 200 THC vape cartridges, multiple quantities of blotter and liquid LSD, and items for processing, consumption, and distribution, the release states.

The items found in Ford’s home were consistent with an ongoing investigation at Hancock High School, regarding fruit-flavored THC vaping devices and other marijuana products being supplied to students. The vape cartridges each contained more than 90% of pure THC, according to the release.

Ford is charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He has multiple prior felony charges for controlled substance crimes.

“I am very happy we were able to take this large amount of drugs out of circulation in Hancock County,” Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adams said in the press release. “If it was the source of what’s been winding up in the hands of our high school kids, then that makes it one of our most important drug cases in quite some time.”