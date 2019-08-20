Waterspout spotted near Bay St. Louis

Towering waterspout spins over Lake Pontchartrain A waterspout spun over Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Louisiana, on the morning of July 10, amid tornado warnings and a flash flood emergency in Jefferson Parish. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A waterspout spun over Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Louisiana, on the morning of July 10, amid tornado warnings and a flash flood emergency in Jefferson Parish.

A waterspout was spotted by Hancock County residents Tuesday evening as thunderstorms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service in Slidell said a waterspout formed between 5:30 and 5:35 one mile southeast of Bay St. Louis and moved northward.

There were no reports of it crossing the bay, moving onshore or causing damage, said weather service meteorologist Fred Zeigler.

“They’re a lot weaker than traditional tornadoes,” he said and radar sometimes can’t detect the pencil-thin storms.

The threat of more waterspouts should be over this evening as the storm has moved north of Interstate 10, he said. But waterspouts will again be possible Wednesday morning and possibly Thursday as afternoon and early-morning thunderstorms are common in August.

Forecast