Waterspout spotted near Bay St. Louis

A waterspout was spotted by Hancock County residents Tuesday evening as thunderstorms moved through the area.
The National Weather Service in Slidell said a waterspout formed between 5:30 and 5:35 one mile southeast of Bay St. Louis and moved northward.
There were no reports of it crossing the bay, moving onshore or causing damage, said weather service meteorologist Fred Zeigler.
“They’re a lot weaker than traditional tornadoes,” he said and radar sometimes can’t detect the pencil-thin storms.
The threat of more waterspouts should be over this evening as the storm has moved north of Interstate 10, he said. But waterspouts will again be possible Wednesday morning and possibly Thursday as afternoon and early-morning thunderstorms are common in August.
Forecast
- Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
- Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
- Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
- Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
- Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
- Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
- Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
- Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
