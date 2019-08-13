Hancock County
Bomb threat reported at Hancock High School, district says
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Hancock High School.
School officials were notified of the threat Tuesday morning, according to a Hancock County School District phone call to parents.
The threat was said to be in the staff parking lot of the school.
Hancock County Emergency Management also responded to the threat, according to the district
School district officials say they’re grateful the incident was reported in a timely manner.
“We continue to urge all students, parents and community members to contact appropriate authorities
anytime there is a concern for safety. Remember, if you see something, say something.”
The Sun Herald has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.
