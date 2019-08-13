Bomb threat reported at Hancock High School, district says

How to react when there is a bomb threat This video by the Department of Homeland Security shows you how to respond when there is a bomb threat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video by the Department of Homeland Security shows you how to respond when there is a bomb threat.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Hancock High School.

School officials were notified of the threat Tuesday morning, according to a Hancock County School District phone call to parents.

The threat was said to be in the staff parking lot of the school.

Hancock County Emergency Management also responded to the threat, according to the district

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

School district officials say they’re grateful the incident was reported in a timely manner.

“We continue to urge all students, parents and community members to contact appropriate authorities



anytime there is a concern for safety. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

The Sun Herald has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.