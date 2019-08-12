Hancock County

15-year-old girl found unresponsive, shot in abdomen in Bayside Park, sheriff says

Sun Herald Breaking News

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for questioning after a teenage girl was shot in the abdomen, Hancock County sheriff’s officials say.

The girl, 15, was found unresponsive in a residence in the Bayside Park community just after 2 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.

Sheriff’s deputies began CPR in attempts to revive the girl. She was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital, according to the release.

The 17-year-old boy was at the Bayside residence when deputies arrived.

The case is being handled by the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

This story will update as more information is available.

