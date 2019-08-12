15-year-old girl found unresponsive, shot in abdomen in Bayside Park, sheriff says

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for questioning after a teenage girl was shot in the abdomen, Hancock County sheriff’s officials say.

The girl, 15, was found unresponsive in a residence in the Bayside Park community just after 2 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.

Sheriff’s deputies began CPR in attempts to revive the girl. She was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital, according to the release.

The 17-year-old boy was at the Bayside residence when deputies arrived.

The case is being handled by the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

This story will update as more information is available.