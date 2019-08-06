Close races in Hancock County will be decided in runoff, plus other primary results

Voters will be back at the polls in three weeks as several contests in Hancock County will be decided by runoff election on Aug. 27.

It won’t be to choose a District 3 Supervisor, where Kodie Koenenn finished with a commanding 56 percent of the vote in a field of four Republicans. With no other opponent in the general election, the 32-year-old will trade his seat as a Diamondhead councilman for a place on the Board of Supervisors.

He and his wife, Stephanie, knocked on doors for the win, he said — “Every one of them twice,” he said.

In the other highly contested race, for circuit clerk, a field of five candidates is down to a runoff between Kendra “KK” Ladner Necaise with 31% of the vote and Tammy Garber with 20 percent.

“They all know each other and are friends with each other,” Ray Ladner Sr., whose son Ray Ladner Jr. was among the them, said of the five candidates.

Here are the results in Hancock County:

District 1 Supervisor

Republican Theresa Ryan, 659 votes, 52%, defeated Kurt Necaise, 596 votes, 47% . In November, she will face incumbent David Yarborough, who is running as an Independent and Jefferson “Buster” Verdin, a Democrat.

District 2

Incumbent Greg Shaw won the Republican race with 1,073 votes, 57% to Kenny Hoda’s 818 votes, 43%. He will run against independent Henry Ward in November.

District 3

Koenenn won the seat with 1,425 votes, 56% of the vote, followed by Fred Sullivan with 498 votes and 19%, Carl Necaise with 327 votes and 13% and Danny Johnson with 301 votes and 12%.

District 4

The two candidates in this race were unopposed in the primary. The incumbent, Republican Scotty Adam of Bay St. Louis, will face Democrat Thaddeus Collier of Bay St. Louis.

District 5

The winner is incumbent Darrin “Bo” Ladner with 1,317 votes and 64% over Diana Ladner with 748 votes and 36%. He faces no opposition in November.

In the other races:

▪ Sheriff — Incumbent Ricky Adam easily won reelection with 6,710 votes and 70% to Tommy Carver Sr.’s 2,854 votes and 30%.

▪ Coroner — A runoff will be between incumbent Jim Faulk (4,324 votes, 46%) and Jeff Hair (2,880 votes and 31%).

▪ Circuit clerk — Necaise (2,903 votes, 30%) faces Tammy Garber (1,953 votes, 20%) in the runoff election.

▪ Constable Place 2 — Ray Seal Jr. wins Republican primary with 58% of the vote.

▪ Constable Place 3 — Runoff will be between Republicans Paul Taylor, who had 41% of the vote, and Albert Biehl with 40%.

▪ Justice Court Judge 2 — Runoff between Republicans James “Jay” Lagasse III, 40%, and Brian Necaise, 41%.

▪ Justice Court Judge 3 — Runoff between Republicans Eric Moran with 46% and R. Joseph Estopin Jr.