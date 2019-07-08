A waterfront community in Kiln nominated as ‘nicest place in America.’ Here’s how to vote.

A look at the iconic Brett Favre jorts photo from behind the lens Veteran Sun Herald photographer Tim Isbell explains how he captured the now-famous photograph of Kiln native Brett Favre on NFL Draft Day 1991. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Veteran Sun Herald photographer Tim Isbell explains how he captured the now-famous photograph of Kiln native Brett Favre on NFL Draft Day 1991.

The Jourdan River Estates in Kiln was nominated as one of the “50 Nicest Places in America.”

The area was nominated for the Reader’s Digest report as they’re trying to uncover places where “people are kind and treat each other with respect.“

In order for the Jourdan River Estates to make the list, you have to vote.

One finalist will be featured on the cover of the November issue of Reader’s Digest magazine. Nine others will also be featured in the November issue.

Voting closes on July 21.