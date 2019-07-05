People were partying at apartment pool without realizing a Bay man had drowned, coroner says

Life jackets, real-life drowning and boating ID cards: Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, its time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, its time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A Bay St. Louis man drowned at a Fourth of July party on Thursday night at an apartment complex off Demontluzin Avenue, Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said.

“There were a bunch of people partying at one end of the pool under canopies, eating shrimp and celebrating the Fourth,” Faulk said. “He was just sitting by himself at the other end of the pool. I don’t know if he was with them or just happened to be there.”

“They thought he just went to his apartment for awhile, then later found him at the bottom of the pool.”

He was unable to release the 59-year-old’s name because the man’s brother is still trying to locate a next of kin.

Faulk said he received a call at 9:41 p.m. about the death. American Medical Response reported the man was already deceased when emergency responders pulled him from the pool.

Faulk determined the cause of death was drowning.