Hancock County

Mississippi National Guard will have its own Space Force, Bryant announces at Infinity

From Mississippi to the moon and Mars

Outgoing NASA Administrator Charles Bolden tells how Stennis Space Center in Mississippi plays a forceful part in the mission to Mars. By
Up Next
Outgoing NASA Administrator Charles Bolden tells how Stennis Space Center in Mississippi plays a forceful part in the mission to Mars. By
Hancock County

Gov. Bryant made some out-of-this-world announcements at a press conference Monday at Infinity Science Center in Hancock County.

Bryant signed executive order 1445, establishing a Space Force within the Mississippi Army National Guard.

The Space Force plan was unveiled right after Bryant announced the Space Initiative Commercialization for Mississippi. Patrick Scheuermann, former director of Stennis Space Center, will head the initiative.

This is a breaking news story. Sun Herald will update this report.

  Comments  