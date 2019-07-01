Mississippi National Guard will have its own Space Force, Bryant announces at Infinity

From Mississippi to the moon and Mars Outgoing NASA Administrator Charles Bolden tells how Stennis Space Center in Mississippi plays a forceful part in the mission to Mars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Outgoing NASA Administrator Charles Bolden tells how Stennis Space Center in Mississippi plays a forceful part in the mission to Mars.

Gov. Bryant made some out-of-this-world announcements at a press conference Monday at Infinity Science Center in Hancock County.

Bryant signed executive order 1445, establishing a Space Force within the Mississippi Army National Guard.

The Space Force plan was unveiled right after Bryant announced the Space Initiative Commercialization for Mississippi. Patrick Scheuermann, former director of Stennis Space Center, will head the initiative.

