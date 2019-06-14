Hancock County
After 11 street signs stolen from around Bay St. Louis, one man arrested and one wanted
What is Crime Stoppers? And how can it help you?
Two men are accused of stealing street signs from around Bay St. Louis, police say.
Michael Ratchford and Timothy Stacey both face one count of petit larceny, and Stacey is wanted by police.
Ratchford, 51, has been arrested and also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police first received a report of two people stealing a stop sign at the intersection of Dunbar and Esplanade avenues on June 12, said Chief Gary Ponthieux in a press release.
Officers developed Ratchford and Stacey as suspects and obtained arrest warrants, he said.
On June 13, officers with a search warrant found 11 stolen signs at a residence in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They also found a firearm.
Ratchford was taken to the Hancock County jail with a $1,000 bond and he’s being held for extradition on a probation violation warrant from Missouri. Police are still looking for Stacey.
Anyone with information should call Bay St. Louis Police Department Detective Division at 228-467-9222.
Comments