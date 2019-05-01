Twin brother of convicted felon killed by Mississippi deputies awaiting double-murder trial in Baton Rouge

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Louisiana convicted felon shot to death Monday by deputies in Mississippi is the twin brother of a Greenwell Springs man accused in the 2017 killing of two Baker men whose bodies were dumped in St. Helena Parish.

William Bottoms Jr., 29, is scheduled to stand trial May 13 in Baton Rouge on two counts of second-degree murder, but his attorney has asked for a later trial date. Prosecutors are not opposing that request. He remains in custody.

Bottoms is accused of fatally shooting Mohamed S. Hussain, 29, and Derrick D. Williams, 23, while the three men and a woman rode in a car June 2, 2017, on Plank Road between Baker and Zachary.

