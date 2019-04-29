Hancock cops shoot, kill suspect after filling Bayside home with tear gas, sheriff says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A special response team from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office went to serve a warrant Monday on a suspect with a violent criminal history.

They were prepared for trouble, Sheriff Ricky Adam said. And trouble they found.

The suspect, identified by Adam as Lawrence Bottoms, wouldn’t come out of his house on Neshoba Street in the Bayside Park community. After deputies deployed two or three rounds of tear gas, the sheriff said, Bottoms jumped out a second-story window.

Bottoms fled into the woods and, when he came out, he was holding a gun. Adam said an officer had to shoot Bottoms.

Bottoms died from gunshot wounds, Adam said.

The Sun Herald will update this story with details Adam says he will release at a news conference late Monday afternoon.