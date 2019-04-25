U.S. Department of the Interior to spend $31 million in Mississippi

Birds perch on a pier along the Biloxi beach on Tuesday. The weather in South Mississippi won’t be as perfect after today, as there is a 100 percent chance of rain on Thursday. anewton@sunherald.com

The U.S. Department of the Interior will spend more than $31 million in Mississippi for coastal conservation and hurricane protection projects.

The funding is the second disbursement under Phase II of the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GOMESA).

It will be used to support coastal conservation and restoration projects, hurricane protection programs and activities to implement conservation management plans.





The disbursement for the Gulf oil and gas producing states is a 14 percent increase compared to last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the disbursement: