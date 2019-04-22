Diamondhead is no longer a TV ‘orphan.’ WLOX, WXXV are coming to town.

Coast mayors tout ultra-fast Internet The mayor's of Biloxi, Gulfport and Diamondhead describe the benefits broadband service will bring to their cities and all of South Mississippi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The mayor's of Biloxi, Gulfport and Diamondhead describe the benefits broadband service will bring to their cities and all of South Mississippi.

Coast television stations WLOX and WXXV will be available in Diamondhead after a Federal Communications Commission ruling on a petition from C Spire.

“Up until now, residents and businesses in Diamondhead and other Hancock County communities who subscribed to cable and satellite TV services were assigned to the New Orleans designated market area, making it more difficult to watch local news, sports and weather on their preferred stations — WLOX in Biloxi and WXXV in Gulfport,” C-Spire said in a news release.

C-Spire expects this week in Diamondhead to begin testing and starting residential fiber service that includes faster internet speeds and what the company bills as “the nation’s first app-based, live streaming digital commercial service that will run on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

C Spire said it polled customers and gathered letters from local officials to petition the FCC to grant a primary TV market modification that brings the in-state stations to Diamonhead, which has a population of 8,071. In its request, C Spire said Hancock County, where Diamondhead is located, is “an orphan county” in the New Orleans market.

The FCC wrote: “We find that Hancock County, within which Diamondhead is located, is an orphan county with insufficient access to in-state programming.

“Hancock is currently within the New Orleans DMA. C Spire demonstrates that Diamondhead residents have been deprived of the ability to receive their preferred in-state Mississippi television broadcast stations and instead are relegated to local broadcast content that is oriented to Louisiana.”