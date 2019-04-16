Two dead after crash on Mississippi 603 in Hancock County, police say

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Two people died after a crash on Mississippi 603 near the interstate in Hancock County, officials say.

Thi Ngoc Phan, 44, of Long Beach and Cam Nguyen, 21, of Gulfport were in the back seats of a Toyota Camry and not wearing seat belts when the crash occurred, said Bay St. Louis Police chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. in a press release.

The crash happened at about 7:35 p.m. Friday, Pontheiux said, when the Camry crossed the southbound lanes of 603 to the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 10. The car hit a Chevrolet Silverado driving north on 603.

Phan and Nguyen were transported to a hospital but later died from their injuries.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Camry were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

The Camry driver received traffic citations as a result of the investigation, Pontheiux said.