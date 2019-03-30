Hancock County

One dead and 3 life-flighted to hospital after interstate wreck in Hancock County

Sun Herald

March 30, 2019 04:20 PM

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By
Up Next
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By

A man was killed and three people were life-flighted to a New Orleans hospital after fatal crash in Hancock County at about 10 a.m. Saturday, officials say.

A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a man from Birmingham, Alabama, was westbound on Interstate 10 when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree, the Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said in a press release..

There were three passengers, and two were ejected from the vehicle along with the driver, he said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to University hospital by helicopter.

The crash is under investigation, and names will be released after the families are notified.

  Comments  