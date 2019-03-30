One dead and 3 life-flighted to hospital after interstate wreck in Hancock County

A man was killed and three people were life-flighted to a New Orleans hospital after fatal crash in Hancock County at about 10 a.m. Saturday, officials say.
A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a man from Birmingham, Alabama, was westbound on Interstate 10 when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree, the Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said in a press release..
There were three passengers, and two were ejected from the vehicle along with the driver, he said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to University hospital by helicopter.
The crash is under investigation, and names will be released after the families are notified.
