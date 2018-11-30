Kiln mother shot and killed her son in self-defense, investigator says

A Kiln woman faces no charges after killing her 21-year-old son in a shooting that’s being ruled a matter of self-defense, a Hancock County sheriff’s official said.
Matthew Taylor Boudan, 21, had a history of being abusive to his parents and had become increasingly abusive, Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said.
His mother shot him Friday morning at the family’s home on Cameron Drive, off Rocky Hill Dedeaux Road, Grannan said.
Boudan’s parents had obtained a restraining order against him but the order was no longer valid because the parents had brought him home after he had been arrested in Louisiana, Grannan said.
The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m.
“His mother had just asked him to keep the refrigerator closed because he kept leaving it open,” Grannan said.
“He started damaging things in the kitchen and threatened to kill his mother,” he said.
“Then he grabbed a knife and threatened her, and his dad intervened, but he followed his mother into the bedroom so she shot him.”
Another relative has corroborated reports of increasing abuse toward his parents, Grannan said.
The homicide will be presented to a grand jury as a matter of concern. But for now, it’s considered a justifiable shooting, he said.
Comments