72-year-old man found dead after fire destroys his home, Coast coroner says

The body of a 72-year-old man was found on the steps of his mobile home after a fire destroyed his trailer on Standard Dedeaux Road, Hancock County officials said.
His burned remains were found on the steps, as if he had tried to escape and fell, Coroner Jim Faulk said.
Officials believe they know who he is, but DNA tests are required to confirm his identity, Faulk said. The man’s name is not being released at the present.
The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials said the roof had collapsed before firefighters arrived. Someone told them the resident may have been inside, but they were unable to get in the blazing home.
Kiln firefighters responded along with members of the Hancock County Fire Coordinator/Emergency Management Agency, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County Fire Services and the West Harrison and Pass Christian fire departments.
