Woman dies in Diamondhead crash, Hancock County sheriff says

A woman was ejected from a car and died in a crash Tuesday night on Gex Drive as the vehicle she was riding in exited the Interstate 10 off-ramp, an official said.
The woman was a backseat passenger in a 2018 Mercedes that struck a culvert about 8:15 p.m., Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
Three others in the Mercedes were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
The crash remains under investigation, but it appears the driver had a medical issue before losing control of the car, Adam said.
