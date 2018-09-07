Bay-Waveland Middle School homecoming queen kicks two field goals
In 2014, Bay-Waveland middle school student Marion Pohl was already a cheerleader and kicker on the football team. When she was elected homecoming queen, it made for a very busy night for her. Pohl went on to kick two field goals.
Rose Luciano and Waveland Police Chief David Allen held a press conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, to ask the public's help in any information concerning the death of Shelby Luciano. Luciano was killed on June 18, 2015, in Waveland.
Colin Bales, 8, of Hancock County, sings Luke Bryan's "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" while undergoing cancer treatment at Oschner in New Orleans. The video caught the attention of Bryan whos ent Colin a special message.
Chef David Dickensauge talks about his vision for The Ugly Carrot which he plans to open upstairs at Century Hall on Second Street in Bay St. Louis. The store will carry packaged locally sourced foods and juices.
A brief look at some of the new interactive exhibits that are part of the $9.8 million expansion at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. Infinity now has Earth and space galleries that will appeal to children and adults.
Matt Issman sat down and talked to the Sun Herald about his new role as acting police chief in Bay St. Louis. Issman has been named the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis during the search for a permanent replacement for Daren Freeman, who submi
A wrangler who was trying to move an alligator that was in the road on Mississippi 603 apparently liked where he was and turned on the wrangler, biting him in the chest. The wrangler was not seriously injured.