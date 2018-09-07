Bay-Waveland Middle School homecoming queen kicks two field goals

In 2014, Bay-Waveland middle school student Marion Pohl was already a cheerleader and kicker on the football team. When she was elected homecoming queen, it made for a very busy night for her. Pohl went on to kick two field goals.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service