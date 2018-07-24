Bay St. Louis man disappeared three weeks ago, police say. Have you seen him?

A 46-year-old man left his family’s home on Washington Street three weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since, police say.
Jefferson “Jeff” West disappeared July 2 and did not have a phone or car when he left, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said Monday. West’s family reported him missing the next day.
His family and friends say they have not heard from him, Ponthieux said.
West was described as a white, 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 215 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and a missing front tooth and may have a goatee, Ponthieux said.
Anyone with information about West is asked to call the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222.
Comments