Crash with logging truck kills one near area of George County highway collapse, MHP says

One person died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a logging truck on Highway 26 in George County, west of where a portion of the highway collapsed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Mississippi state troopers and George County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash involving a pickup truck and logging truck shortly after 6 a.m Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The logging truck turned over after impact.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is heading up the investigation with assistance from the George County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Keith Havard said.

All lanes of the highway are closed, according to MHP.

The crash happened near Joe Fortner Road just outside the Stone County line in George County.

The crash is one of several MHP troopers have been handling Thursday in South Mississippi.

No other fatalities have been reported.

Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
