Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in George County

George County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of pedestrian hit by a vehicle on River Road in the Basin community.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office discovered the deceased, identified as Marvette Anderson Jr., 28, of Lucedale, after responding to a report of an accident in the 100 block of River Road, George County Sheriff Keith Havard said in a release.

The person driving the vehicle that hit Anderson remained at the scene, and deputies questioned the driver, the release said.

No charges are currently pending in the death, though the investigation is continuing. No other details have been released.

To report information, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.