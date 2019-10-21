63-year-old woman arrested in George County shooting, sheriff’s office says

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on an aggravated assault charge after a shooting in George County, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the 100 block of Fulton Road in Agricola, according to the news release.

When deputies arrived to the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was unknown Monday afternoon.

After an investigation, Charlotte Leigh Plumberg was identified as the shooter and was arrested, according to the release.

Plumberg is being held at the George County Regional jail and is awaiting her initial court appearance.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898