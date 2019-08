Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

A pedestrian is dead after being hit on Hwy 63 in George County.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday night near Hurtis Rogers Road, according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say a 2014 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound when the vehicle hit 56-year-old David Allan Fideldy of Washington.

Fideldy was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.