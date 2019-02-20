Lucedale man dies in George County crash

A Lucedale man died in a crash Wednesday on Mississippi 613 near Polk Road in George County, according to a release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Joshua D. McDaniel, 32, was headed north on 613 when he lost control of his 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck, ran off the road and hit a tree, the release said.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m.
McDaniel died at the scene, and he was not wearing his seatbelt.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
MHP is investigating.
Comments