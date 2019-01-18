Lucedale woman survived first collision. What happened next killed her, trooper says.

A Lucedale woman was ejected from a car and died when the vehicle ran off a highway, hit two culverts and overturned, a state trooper said.
Lisa B. Vess was 40 years old, Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Chase Elkins said.
She was not wearing a seat belt and died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Mississippi 612 near Red Creek Church Road, Elkins said.
She was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima.
Initial investigation shows the car was eastbound when it ran off off the right side of the highway. After crashing into a culvert, the car continued east, crashing into another culvert, and that’s when the car overturned and she was ejected about 2:40 p.m., Elkins said.
She died at the scene, he said.
Why she ran off the road is unclear.
The crash remains under investigation.
