George County crash kills one teen and sends a child to the hospital

One teenager is dead and a child is in the hospital after a Thursday morning crash in George County.
The crash happened on Mississippi 57 near Beatline Road, said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.
He said it appeared a 2007 Pontiac G5 driven by Emma A. McDaniel of Mclain was traveling south on 57 when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road. The 17-year-old crashed into a tree.
McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene from her injures.
The front passenger, McDaniel’s 11-year-old brother, was flown to University of South Alabama Medical Center with serious injures, Elkins said.
Neither were wearing seat belts.
The crash is still under investigation.
