7-year-old dead after drowning in George County, officials say

By Yolanda Cruz

July 25, 2018 11:03 AM

A child is dead after an apparent drowning in George County on Tuesday, officials say.

Around 2:15 Tuesday, the George County dispatch received a call that a 7-year-old child had possibly fallen in a pond in the Howell community, according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office.

The George County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with District 2 First Responders and ASAP Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival, the child was found unresponsive.

The child was taken to George Regional Medical center, where the child was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

