He asked to kiss his wife before going to jail. Then he ran out of a Lucedale courtroom.

A man who fled to avoid arrest six years ago has done it again — this time, from a courtroom.
John Samuel Bond asked to kiss his wife before deputies took him into custody Thursday in George County Circuit Court. Judge Robert Krebs gave him permission.
Bond walked into the courtroom audience and kissed his wife. He hugged her and ran out a back door a few steps away, officials say.
And so it was that a brief chase ensued on foot for Bond, who had run from Wiggins police in a vehicle in 2012.
Circuit Clerk Chad Welford, dressed in a suit Thursday morning, ran after Bond for about a quarter of a mile and through a parking lot before he caught him. Deputy Duane Bowlin also gave chase.
Bond, who is from Wiggins, was wanted on a bench warrant on a felony charge. He had missed a court date for a status hearing on his case.
Bond may now be classified by law enforcement as a runner.
He had fled from a Wiggins police officer in a high-profile pursuit in September 2012, according to a Stone County Enterprise report. Bond had been released from jail a week earlier when an officer tried to pull him over for having a blown headlight.
At one point in the chase, Bond reportedly turned his vehicle around, aimed it at the officer and tried to strike him.
The Wiggins police officer fired seven shots, six of which struck Bond's vehicle, the Enterprise reported. Officers lost sight of the vehicle until someone called in a tip about seeing a "shot up" vehicle.
Information was not immediately available Thursday morning on Bond's pending charge and a possible new charge.
