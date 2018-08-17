Ever befriend a bear?

Caroline Dunaway of Biloxi MS wrote "I'm Just a Little Dinghy" after it saved her life and the lives of her family and neighbors during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The couple hosted an annual get-together every Fourth of July to remember it.
Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi opened in 2016 after converting the old Casino Magic building in east Biloxi. In June 2018, they announced an expansion to the west with an amusement park that will feature a giant Ferris wheel and another hotel.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania describes truck driving around the crossing barriers before being hit by train on Texas Avenue on June 21, 2018. He said there have been other fatalities at that crossing, including one person he knew.
Rose Luciano and Waveland Police Chief David Allen held a press conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, to ask the public's help in any information concerning the death of Shelby Luciano. Luciano was killed on June 18, 2015, in Waveland.
Colin Bales, 8, of Hancock County, sings Luke Bryan's "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" while undergoing cancer treatment at Oschner in New Orleans. The video caught the attention of Bryan whos ent Colin a special message.
Erected in 1977, the Golden Fisherman stood in Biloxi's Vieux Marche before moving to Point Cadet, then toppled by Hurricane Katrina. Almost 13 years later, a new Golden Fisherman statue will call the Point Cadet home.
Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, but they also offer kid-friendly nonalcoholic treats.
Chef David Dickensauge talks about his vision for The Ugly Carrot which he plans to open upstairs at Century Hall on Second Street in Bay St. Louis. The store will carry packaged locally sourced foods and juices.