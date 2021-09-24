Local
Sound Off for Sept. 25, 2021
To ‘Enlightened’
Why do you think NY, NJ, MA, RI are all in the top 10 COVID deaths/100K? They average 14 times the population density of MS (which is a more important factor than management), and yet MS is still at the no. 1 spot for COVID death rate. You almost have to be trying to screw up that badly.
Not Disney
Reading that Buc-ee’s coming to the Coast. The reporter spoke of 5 million new visitors to coastal Mississippi the project will produce. Well, I for one can say I do not see myself or millions of others who will visit any area just because of a Buc-ee’s or a Pilot etc. Disney World it is not.
Robocalls
No, I don’t want an extended warranty on my car that I don”t have anymore. No, I don’t need a supplemental to my Medicare. No, I will not open my computer for you to browse around looking for a problem that I am not having. No I don’t need your assistance for hearing aids. Take me off your list.
Shot or not
What intelligent person decides whether or not to get a foreign substance put in their body by what a politician says? I would assume the paper thinks most people determine how to live their life by what politicians say.
Mandate
I would bet in Trump was in office and mandated the vaccine, Tate would be all for it.
Political power
I don’t know why Tate Reeves is worried about mandated vaccines. Then the governor is worried about what other powers will be given to the president? I would like to know is how the governor got the power to help deny the will of 74% of the people who voted for medical marijuana.
CNN
When will Republicans learn their lesson in regard to CNN. To appear on CNN is to commit political suicide. The “interview” is edited with the aim to discredit its political enemy. Its goal will never change.
