Flames, smoke seen coming off Caesars Superdome roof in New Orleans

Smoke and flames rise from the roof of the Superdome in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in this photo provided to Nola.com from city councilmember Joe Giarrusso. Courtesy of Joe Giarrusso

Smokes and flames were seen coming off the roof of the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were power washing the 10-acre roof this week to prepare it to be painted.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed that they were responding to a 2-alarm fire on the roof of the Superdome before 1 p.m.

The fire happened in the “gutter tub” of the Superdome, according to ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton. ASM Global manages the Superdome.

Thornton added that the fire appeared to be under control.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It was not immediately released if any injuries were reported.

The Saints do not play at home this weekend. The next scheduled home game is on Oct. 3 against the New York Giants. They have been practicing out of town due to Hurricane Ida.

Read more updates at Nola.com