Flames, smoke seen coming off Caesars Superdome roof in New Orleans
Smokes and flames were seen coming off the roof of the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were power washing the 10-acre roof this week to prepare it to be painted.
The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed that they were responding to a 2-alarm fire on the roof of the Superdome before 1 p.m.
The fire happened in the “gutter tub” of the Superdome, according to ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton. ASM Global manages the Superdome.
Thornton added that the fire appeared to be under control.
The cause of the fire is unknown. It was not immediately released if any injuries were reported.
The Saints do not play at home this weekend. The next scheduled home game is on Oct. 3 against the New York Giants. They have been practicing out of town due to Hurricane Ida.
