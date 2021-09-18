Suspect arrested after fatal shooting inside Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi police say

Biloxi Police arrested a suspect hours after a fatal shooting inside the Golden Nugget Casino on Saturday.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his victim with a pistol on the gaming floor, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police reported receiving a number of 911 calls about a man shooting a pistol inside the popular Biloxi Casino. Video from social media of the scene shows patrons ducking on the gaming floor as officers surged in.

The victim, who police identified as 41-year-old man from Gulfport, was declared dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to an initial police investigation, the victim and Jones got into an argument outside the casino then ran inside. The victim was shot at close range on the gaming floor, according to police. It’s unclear if the men knew each other, police said.

Biloxi police and officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded and arrested Jones in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge, armed with a pistol, police said.