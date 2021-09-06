Gas truck rollover on I-10 starts driving woes for Labor Day travelers in South MS

Accidents are reported across South Mississippi for holiday travelers this Labor Day, and severe thunderstorms are bringing the possibility of flash flooding to the Coast.

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a tanker truck accident that occurred around 6 a.m. Monday. The truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 at Exit 28 when it went off the road and rolled over. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said the truck was carrying about 3,000 gallons of fuel.

The truck remains in the median, and Mississippi Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays in both directions.

Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic.

Other accidents reported

MDOT reports other accidents and slowdowns Monday at:

I-10 westbound from Alabama line to Moss Point Exit 68, past Mississippi 613. Reported at 12:57 p.m.

I-10 westbound near East Moss Point Exit 69. The left lane is blocked. Reported at 12:08 p.m

U.S. 49 northbound at Braden Road in Harrison County. Accident reported; expect delays. Reported at 11:19 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Exit 2, past Mississippi 607/NASA Stennis. Reported at 11:02 a.m.

Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River counties are under a flash flood watch until 9 p.m. Monday as slow-moving showers and thunderstorms develop.

These storm are capable of producing 2 to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time, reports Matt Stratton, emergency management director for Harrison County. Ground is already near saturation from Hurricane Ida, and heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, he said.

