7 endangered sea turtles released into MS Sound, with a little help from 2 lt. governors

Workers from the Institute for Maine Mammal Studies carry a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle into the ocean during a turtle release at Pass Christian Beach. hruhoff@sunherald.com

Seven endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were released into the Mississippi Sound at a Pass Christian beach on Tuesday after they were rehabilitated by the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.

Dozens of families attended the event, watching and helping workers from IMMS send off the turtles as they swam out into the ocean.

The turtles are seven of 20 that arrived in Gulfport in December 2020 after they became stranded on a Massachusetts beach.

The turtles were “cold-stunned,” meaning their body temperature had decreased too much because of the cold water temperature. The turtles then had to be rehabilitated before being released back into their natural habitat.

Bryson Rose, 5, center looks down upon a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle before its release back into the ocean at Pass Christian Beach. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, which are the most endangered sea turtle species, typically live or migrate to warmer waters like the Gulf during winter months.

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser released two of the turtles, named “Delbert” and “Billy,” after the two lieutenant governors.

Nungesser and Delbert stressed the importance of conservation and working together to preserve the coastal environment that Louisiana and Mississippi share.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann carries a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle also named Delbert into the Mississippi Sound. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Workers from the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies carry an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle to the beach before its release back into the wild. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Institute for Marine Mammal Studies intern Oriana Torres carries a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle into the ocean during a turtle release at Pass Christian Beach in Pass Christian on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The turtles were rehabilitated by the Institute for Marine Mammal studies after they were found cold-stunned in Massachusetts in November 2020. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com