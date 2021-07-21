Local
7 endangered sea turtles released into MS Sound, with a little help from 2 lt. governors
Seven endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were released into the Mississippi Sound at a Pass Christian beach on Tuesday after they were rehabilitated by the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.
Dozens of families attended the event, watching and helping workers from IMMS send off the turtles as they swam out into the ocean.
The turtles are seven of 20 that arrived in Gulfport in December 2020 after they became stranded on a Massachusetts beach.
The turtles were “cold-stunned,” meaning their body temperature had decreased too much because of the cold water temperature. The turtles then had to be rehabilitated before being released back into their natural habitat.
Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, which are the most endangered sea turtle species, typically live or migrate to warmer waters like the Gulf during winter months.
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser released two of the turtles, named “Delbert” and “Billy,” after the two lieutenant governors.
Nungesser and Delbert stressed the importance of conservation and working together to preserve the coastal environment that Louisiana and Mississippi share.
