Computer hack at Coastal Family Health may have compromised personal information

Coastal Family Health Center said in a press release Friday that patients’ personal information may have been accessed by computer hackers.

The health center said an attempt to shut down its computer operations failed, but some personal information could have been accessed.

The incident occurred May 13, and Coastal Family immediately launched an investigation to determine what happened and what information may have been accessed by the unauthorized user.

Coastal Family, at 1046 Division St. in Biloxi, was able to treat patients and provide service to the community while the investigation was under way.

On June 4, the investigation revealed some of the files that were accessed contained personal information of patients, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical insurance information and health and treatment information.

CFHC reported that on June 22, addresses were collected to notify those patients who were affected by the possible data breach and provide them resources to protect their identities.

The nonprofit said there is no evidence that any information was misused, but free credit and identity theft protection is being offered to affected patients.

“CFHC immediately contacted independent cyber security professionals to assist in protecting its patients and changed its procedures to prevent such disclosures in the future,” the press release said.

For more information, a call center was established and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number is 833-909-3915.