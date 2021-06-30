Which grocery store chain would you like to open on the MS Coast? Vote now

Kroger. Publix. Trader Joe’s. Whole Foods.

These popular grocery store chains are in cities such as New Orleans, Metairie, Jackson and Mobile, but no stores are open on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

With Aldi announcing a supermarket opening in nearby Picayune, the Sun Herald wants to know your thoughts about grocery store options and development on the Coast.

Take our poll to tell us which national chain you’d like to see open here, and vote for your favorite local grocery store or supermarket.

Having trouble seeing our survey? Click here.