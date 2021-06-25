Local
Multiple wrecks cause traffic snarls on I-10, I-110 and US 90 in several Coast cities
Multiple wrecks on the Pascagoula River Bridge before the Gautier exit on Interstate 10 has westbound lanes of traffic blocked on Friday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said.
Law enforcement is on scene, and traffic near Exit 61 is at a standstill. MDOT expects traffic delays for at least an hour, and drivers should use an alternative route of travel if possible.
Other crashes were reported by MDOT across the Mississippi Coast that are also affecting or blocking roadways:
- A crash on I-10 at the Moss Point-Pascagoula exit (68) has all westbound lanes block. Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic. Congestion should be expected for about an hour, MDOT said at 11:30 Friday.
- A wreck on Interstate 110 past the Rodriguez Street exit in Harrison County has all southbound lanes blocked. Drivers should take an alternate route while the wreck is clear. Congestion is expected for about an hour, MDOT said at 11 a.m. Friday.
- A wreck near U.S. 90 at Beauvoir Road in Biloxi is affecting westbound traffic and should be cleared within the hour.
- Police activity on I-10 near Exit 2 in Hancock County was affecting eastbound traffic.
