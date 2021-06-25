Multiple wrecks cause traffic snarls on I-10, I-110 and US 90 in several Coast cities

Traffic on Pascagoula River Bridge after a crash occurred before Gautier EX 61 and all westbound lanes are blocked, tweeted MDOT. Mississippi Department of Transportation

Multiple wrecks on the Pascagoula River Bridge before the Gautier exit on Interstate 10 has westbound lanes of traffic blocked on Friday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said.

Law enforcement is on scene, and traffic near Exit 61 is at a standstill. MDOT expects traffic delays for at least an hour, and drivers should use an alternative route of travel if possible.

Other crashes were reported by MDOT across the Mississippi Coast that are also affecting or blocking roadways: