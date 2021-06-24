Missing Louisiana woman was on her way to a Biloxi casino, sheriff’s office says

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old woman who was last heard from Tuesday after leaving for a Mississippi Coast casino.

Courtney Johnson was supposed to meet her friends at the Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi but she never checked in to her hotel room, sheriff’s Public Affairs Assistant Suzanne Carboni told the Sun Herald.

A friend of Johnson’s told officers they last heard from her shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday and said she was driving eastbound on Interstate 12 near Madisonville, Louisiana.

Detectives believe Johnson made it into Mississippi.

Her vehicle is a 2016 dark gray Mazda 6 with Louisiana license plate ZQF474.

She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnson is told to contact sheriff’s Cpl. Justin Parker at 985-267-1348 or 985-898-2338.