Sound Off for June 19, 2021

A good thing

Ochsner moving into Mississippi is a good thing! They pay higher wages and competition keeps cost down.

To ‘Not a Republican’

If you can read two sentences and tell me in no uncertain terms that I have always been a Democrat, I can see why Trump would want you on his team. Fits right in with “keep calm, it will go away” and, “the election was stolen.”

Suspicious

Always suspicious of any so-called “longtime Republican” who votes for the Dems. But the uninformed logic says it all if one thinks the country is “calm” and that our allies are talking to us again. The country is in chaos.

Use of force

Why is the Sun Herald so quick to slant its reports of police involved use of force as somehow improper based solely on an interview with a family member? This is clearly not the first or only time. Unless the deputy stabbed himself, RJ made a bad choice which resulted in his death.

Again!

The Sun Herald is again attacking Rep. Palazzo for doing something that is perfectly legal. Again in attempt to smear him. This may work well for the AP but not here in South Mississippi.

Responsibility?

There is at large degree of truth that the President has little effect on the prices of gas and lumber. But the problem with that statement is that when Bush was in office (either one) or Trump was in office, the blame was laid directly on them by the national media.

Paint it black

I was reading further on the bird-killing windmills discussed here and came across a research study that showed a 70% decrease in casualties just from painting one turbine blade black. Seems worth it even if it’s not settled science.

