Train hits sleeping Coast man, severing both of his legs and one arm, police say

A 63-year-old man was asleep on the railroad tracks in Pascagoula when a train hit him, severing both of his legs and one of his arms, Pascagoula police said in a release.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When Pascagoula police officers got to the scene, they placed tourniquets on the man’s severed limbs to try to save him.

The man was taken to Singing River Hospital and then airlifted to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile, where he is undergoing treatment.

He remained hospitalized Thursday morning.

Police are not naming the man pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.