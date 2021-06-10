Local
These are the 12 best spots to get a sno-ball on the Coast, according to locals
Whether they’re topped with cream and fresh fruit or stuffed with ice cream, sno-balls are Southern treat and arguably a favorite summer dessert on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Many sno-ball businesses in South Mississippi are now open for business as the weather gets warmer, with many offering unique flavor combinations and sweet toppings for the classic shaved ice treat.
We asked readers to tell us where to get the best sno-ball on the Coast and got nearly 200 responses. Here is a list of 12 favorites, according to locals.
Nicey Icey Snow Balls, Gulfport
Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but subject to change
Address: The stand is on wheels and can move, but is often on Klein Road and 30th Avenue. Check their Facebook for daily updates.
Local favorites: Strawberry cheesecake, pomegranate, mango kiwi, peach pineapple, blue raspberry, and green apple
Extras: Fresh fruit, cream, ice cream
Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks, Biloxi
Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 640 Division St.
Local favorites: Blue raspberry, bubble gum, cotton candy, wedding cake, strawberry cheesecake
Extras: Fresh fruit, cream
Flavor-Rite Snow Balls and Snack Shack, Long Beach
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Address: 601 Klondyke Road
Local favorites: Peaches and cream, rum and cream, silver fox, cherry bomb, cake batter
Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday
Address: 1030 King Bee Road, Perkinston
Local favorites: Berry Chantilly, strawberry lemon head, mystery, sweet mango bear, strawberry heaven, wedding cake
Extras: Fresh fruit, cream, ice cream
Koolballz Snowballz, Pascagoula
Hours and location: Check their Facebook page
Local favorites: Mango cheesecake, pomegranate mango, green apple
Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday; 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Sunday
Address: 6711 Mary St.
Local favorites: The “Marcello,” a creation that honors Marcello English, a teen who was killed in a shooting last year.
Pelican’s Snoballs, Diamondhead
Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Address: 4311 Gex Road
Local favorites: Butterbeer, dreamsicle, strawberry cheesecake, banana
Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Address: 10104 Gorenflo Road #A
Local favorites: Pink cotton candy, wedding cake, chocolate with cream
Hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends
Address: 20769 Old Highway 49
Local favorites: Butterscotch, coconut creme
Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snoballs, Bay St. Louis
Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday
Address: 203 B North 2nd St.
Local favorites: Sugar free wedding cake, chocolate
Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends
Address: 910 Cedar Lake Road
Local favorites: Mango, peach, wild strawberry, grape
Dukes Dukes Food Truck, Moss Point
Hours: Check Facebook page for updates
Address: 6025 Grierson St.
Local favorites: Sweet Hawaiian, tiger’s blood, strawberry and cream
Honorable mentions
- Bel Air Snocones, Gulfport
- Byrds Sno-balls, Saucier
- Divine’s Snowball Stand, Biloxi
- Fayard’s, Gautier
- Paulie’s, Bay St. Louis
- Freezy Freddie’s, D’Iberville
- Frost Bites, Ocean Springs
- Granny’s, Picayune
- Happy Ice, Pass Christian
- Sea Level, Pass Christian
- Maw-Maw’s, D’Iberville
- Sala Sno, Hurley
- Taste Budz, Gulfport
- Sweet Moments, Carriere
- The Caboose, Ocean Springs
- Courthouse Road Rock Pile, Gulfport
- Dog House, Moss Point
- J-N Snowballs, Woolmarket
- Snow N Geaux, Necaise community in Hancock County
- Sno Palms, Saucier
- Sno Shack, Gulfport
Comments