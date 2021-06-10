These are the 12 best spots to get a sno-ball on the Coast, according to locals

Whether they’re topped with cream and fresh fruit or stuffed with ice cream, sno-balls are Southern treat and arguably a favorite summer dessert on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Many sno-ball businesses in South Mississippi are now open for business as the weather gets warmer, with many offering unique flavor combinations and sweet toppings for the classic shaved ice treat.

We asked readers to tell us where to get the best sno-ball on the Coast and got nearly 200 responses. Here is a list of 12 favorites, according to locals.

Nicey Icey Snow Balls, Gulfport

Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but subject to change

Address: The stand is on wheels and can move, but is often on Klein Road and 30th Avenue. Check their Facebook for daily updates.

Local favorites: Strawberry cheesecake, pomegranate, mango kiwi, peach pineapple, blue raspberry, and green apple

Extras: Fresh fruit, cream, ice cream

Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks, Biloxi

Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 640 Division St.

Local favorites: Blue raspberry, bubble gum, cotton candy, wedding cake, strawberry cheesecake

Extras: Fresh fruit, cream

Flavor-Rite Snow Balls and Snack Shack, Long Beach

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Address: 601 Klondyke Road

Local favorites: Peaches and cream, rum and cream, silver fox, cherry bomb, cake batter

Snow Boogers, Stone County

Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday

Address: 1030 King Bee Road, Perkinston

Local favorites: Berry Chantilly, strawberry lemon head, mystery, sweet mango bear, strawberry heaven, wedding cake

Extras: Fresh fruit, cream, ice cream

Koolballz Snowballz, Pascagoula

Hours and location: Check their Facebook page

Local favorites: Mango cheesecake, pomegranate mango, green apple

SNOBROS, St. Martin

Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday; 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Sunday

Address: 6711 Mary St.

Local favorites: The “Marcello,” a creation that honors Marcello English, a teen who was killed in a shooting last year.

Pelican’s Snoballs, Diamondhead

Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Address: 4311 Gex Road

Local favorites: Butterbeer, dreamsicle, strawberry cheesecake, banana

Sweet Dulce, D’Iberville

Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Address: 10104 Gorenflo Road #A

Local favorites: Pink cotton candy, wedding cake, chocolate with cream

Birds Snowball Stand, Saucier

Hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends

Address: 20769 Old Highway 49

Local favorites: Butterscotch, coconut creme

Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snoballs, Bay St. Louis

Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday

Address: 203 B North 2nd St.

Local favorites: Sugar free wedding cake, chocolate

OMG Snoballs, Biloxi

Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends

Address: 910 Cedar Lake Road

Local favorites: Mango, peach, wild strawberry, grape

Dukes Dukes Food Truck, Moss Point

Hours: Check Facebook page for updates

Address: 6025 Grierson St.

Local favorites: Sweet Hawaiian, tiger’s blood, strawberry and cream

Honorable mentions

Bel Air Snocones, Gulfport

Byrds Sno-balls, Saucier

Divine’s Snowball Stand, Biloxi

Fayard’s, Gautier

Paulie’s, Bay St. Louis

Freezy Freddie’s, D’Iberville

Frost Bites, Ocean Springs

Granny’s, Picayune

Happy Ice, Pass Christian

Sea Level, Pass Christian

Maw-Maw’s, D’Iberville

Sala Sno, Hurley

Taste Budz, Gulfport

Sweet Moments, Carriere

The Caboose, Ocean Springs

Courthouse Road Rock Pile, Gulfport

Dog House, Moss Point

J-N Snowballs, Woolmarket

Snow N Geaux, Necaise community in Hancock County

Sno Palms, Saucier

Sno Shack, Gulfport