‘Beloved’ Gulfport aquarium shark dies after complications in second spine surgery

A “beloved” sand tiger shark who last year underwent a first-of-its-kind surgery to fix her spine had to be euthanized after complications from a second surgery, the Mississippi Aquarium announced on Facebook.

Stella, who won the hearts of many aquarium visitors, was diagnosed with scoliosis and kyphosis, which are sideways and outward curvitures of the spine, in May 2020. The condition caused Stella to swim abnormally, the aquarium said.

She underwent surgery to correct her spine in September, with the aquarium’s veterinary team joined by other animal and aquarium veterinarians, as well as two orthopedic surgeons and an implant distributor, according to the aquarium.

After months of rehab, Stella returned in March to her habitat in Aquatic Wonders, but it was determined she needed surgery again during a May examination.

Bella went under the knife again on Wednesday but was humanely euthanized 30 hours later because of complications.

“For more than 24 hours, Stella received round-the-clock care but experienced postoperative complications and the very difficult decision was made to compassionately and humanely euthanize her,” said Alexa Delaune, vice president of veterinary services at the Mississippi Aquarium. “While the outcome was not what we hoped for, the information gained from these surgeries will contribute invaluable information to the area of shark medicine, surgery, anesthesia and advances the field of aquatic veterinary medicine.”

Hundreds shared their memories with Stella on Facebook after her death announcement.

“She was our favorite. Seemed to have been put through the ringer but still smiling. So sorry to hear of her passing,” one commenter said.

The team who operated on Stella included:

The Mississippi Aquarium veterinary team, lead by Delaune

Shane Boylan, chief veterinarian at South Carolina aquarium

Grayson Cole, small animal surgeon at Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists

Dr. Joseph Cox, human orthopedic spine surgeon at Bienville Orthopedic Specialists

John D. Smith III, nurse practitioner at Singing River Gulfport Orthopedics

Jason Lowery, implant distributor at LSI

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport donated plates for Stella’s second surgery.

The Mississippi Aquarium opened on Aug. 29, 2020, on the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.