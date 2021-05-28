Swim at your own risk: State issues bacteria warnings for 17 Coast beaches

While Mississippi has lifted advisories warning swimmers of high bacteria levels at three beaches, 17 beach water contact advisories remain in effect.

The state’s Department of Environmental Quality lifted a beach water contact advisory Wednesday for Station 9 (Gulfport Harbor Beach), Station 11 (Gulfport East Beach) and Station 19 (Pascagoula Beach West).

Water samples at these stations show the areas have reached acceptable bacteria levels, according to MDEQ.

On Thursday, the department issued warnings for Station 11A (Edgewater Beach) and Station 20 (Pascagoula Beach East). Fifteen other beach water contact advisories remain in effect.

The beaches are not closed, but MDEQ states there may be an increased chance of becoming ill after swimming.

To view a map of beaches under advisory, click here.

New advisories:

Station 11A - Edgewater Beach, from Debuys Road east to Edgewater Avenue

Station 20 - Pascagoula Beach East, from Westwood east to Grand Oaks.

Advisories remain in effect for: